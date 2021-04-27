Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)

6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

According to a new study from researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, staying six feet away from others does little to curb the spread of COVID-19 indoors.

Released Tuesday (April 27), “A Guideline to Limit Indoor Airborne Transmission of COVID-19” suggests virus-laden respiratory droplets emitted from an infected person pose more of an exposure risk than commonplace social distancing rules mitigate.

That’s according to mathematicians Martin Bazant and John Bush.

The duo generated a formula to simulate rooms where respiratory droplets expelled from an infected person wearing a mask were “well-mixed” or evenly spread throughout a room.

Depending on variables – including the size of the space, number of people, type of activity, whether masks are worn and ventilation or filtration measures – the risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced or heightened.

In calmer environments with few people, the study found droplets carrying the virus fell to the ground faster than in high-activity rooms where particles stayed suspended in the air, longer.

READ MORE: Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

“To minimize the risk of infection, one should avoid spending extended periods in highly populated areas,” concluded Bazant and Bush in the study.

“One is safer in rooms with large volume and high ventilation rates. One is at greater risk in rooms where people are exerting themselves in such a way as to increase their respiration rate and pathogen output, for example, by exercising, singing, or shouting.”

Overall, mask-wearing was found to be the best way to limit both short-range and overall airborne transmission of COVID-19, followed by sufficient ventilation and filtration.

Bazant and Bush also created a website allowing users to use their formula to determine for themselves how best to avoid catching COVID-19 indoors.

On it, the researchers stated, “while public health organizations are beginning to acknowledge airborne transmission, they have yet to provide a safety guideline that incorporates all the relevant variables.”

RELATED: 2-metre eagle wingspan signage reminds folks in B.C. city to practise social distancing


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Just Posted

Ecole Mother Teresa School hosted a "drive through" on Wednesday for the school's families. Parents and students drove through the crescent honking their horns and waving to their teachers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Catholic middle school students in Sylvan Lake learning online

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has moved middle school classes online until May 7

Outdoor education students from HJ Cody are cleaning up an area of the tree stand between the high school and the trail. Photographed is a a small path that cuts through the trees that the students intend to to lay down wood chips to make it a safer walking experience. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake outdoor ed class pivots curriculum to clean up tree stand

High school students are cleaning up an area of the tree stand by the school as part of outdoor ed

There were six additional deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
Red Deer active COVID-19 case total continues to climb

City now has 683 active cases

The Cargill beef plant near High River, Alta., is shown April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta to begin vaccinating meat-plant workers this week: health minister

Tyler Shandro says on Twitter that shots will be offered to 15,000 workers

Caroline-native Morgan Murray’s first publish book has garnered praise and nominations for multiple awards. (Photo Submitted)
Central Alberta author finds success with his first book

Morgan Murray’s debut novel Dirty Birds is nominated for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

People wait to be seen by the pharmacist who will deliver their first COVID-19 vaccine in a Loblaws grocery store pharmacy in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Dr. Theresa Tam says that 75% must be partially vaccinated and 20% fully vaccinated to lift restrictions

A garage was destroyed by a fire just south of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre Sunday evening. (Photo contributed by Fran Miko)
Red Deer fire destroys garage, Lacombe fire destroys trailer

A $70,000 trailer was completely destroyed in the fire

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
Northern Alberta municipality to declare state of emergency due to COVID-19

Officials say a state of emergency is to be declared once it is drafted and processed

(Metro Creative Connection)
Charges laid in homicide on Ermineskin Cree Nation

Two males charged with second degree murder

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Most Read