45 per cent of Red Deerians fully vaccinated

Alberta is nearing 75 per cent of individuals 12 and over with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, the province reported that more than five million doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 74.8 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 receiving at least one dose.

Overall, 60.2 per cent of Albertans 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

“I am thrilled that more than 60 per cent of eligible Albertans have received both doses of vaccine,” tweeted Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Tuesday.

“Thank you for helping protect us all.”

In Red Deer, 55.8 per cent of the population has at least one dose and 45 per cent of people are fully vaccinated. About 38 per cent of Red Deer County is fully vaccinated and 46.3 per cent have at least one dose.

Those vaccination rates come as the province reported 69 new cases of the virus Tuesday, based on 5,010 tests, for a test positivity rate of about 1.4 per cent.

There are 606 active cases in the province, with 229,951 recovered cases. Alberta also recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,318 since the start of the pandemic. There are 98 people in hospital infected with the virus, including 27 in the ICU.

In the Central zone, there are 50 active cases of the virus, with seven people in hospital and none intensive care.

The City of Red Deer has 17 active COVID-19 cases, the same total as of Monday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

There have been 5,731 recovered cases and 43 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Red Deer County has four active cases, while Lacombe County has two. The City of Lacombe and Clearwater County each have one and Sylvan Lake has none.

Mountain View County has four active cases, Olds has two, Drumheller has three, the City of Camrose has one. There are no active cases in Kneehill County and Camrose County.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has five active cases. Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has one. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has zero.



