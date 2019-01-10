$600,000 worth of drugs seized in Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie RCMP seized $600,000 worth of illegal drugs in a search warrant on Jan. 8. This image, with the background blurred out, shows the drugs, cash and hand guns that were seized. RCMP photo

Grande Prairie RCMP seized $600,000 worth of illegal drugs in a search warrant.

Police executed the warrant on Jan. 8 at an apartment on the west side of the city after receiving a tip. Along with the drugs, police also seized almost $94,000 in Canadian currency, plus two hand guns, say investigators.

Among the drugs seized were four kgs of crystal methamphetamine, 2.2 kgs of cocaine, about 200 grams of heroine, about 5,500 Oxycodone tablets and about 950 Fentanyl tablets.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time,” say police. “Grande Prairie RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.”

If you wish to report a drug house in your neighbourhood, please call the confidential tip line at 780-830-7444. If need to report a crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

