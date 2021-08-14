64% of Albertans believe Kenney poorly handled COVID-19 pandemic

Kenney is the least approved provincial leader according to the poll

About three out of five Albertans believe Premier Jason Kenney has done a bad job handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Premier Jason Kenney continues to earn bad grades from Albertans for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new Angus Reid poll released Friday, 64 per cent of Albertans said Kenney has done a “bad” job handling the pandemic, while 33 per cent said he did a “good” job. Kenney is the least approved provincial leader according to the poll.

That’s a stark contrast from April 2020, when 86 per cent of Albertans felt the premier was doing a good job.

That plummeted in 2021, with 26 per cent saying he was doing a good job in April, followed by 33 per cent in June and August.

Albertans also continue to give mixed reviews on COVID-19 restrictions in the province. With the province essentially opening its doors on July 1, with few COVID-19 measures still in place, 43 per cent of those surveyed said the restrictions don’t go far enough. About 41 per cent of people polled said the province’s restrictions were just right and 17 per cent say they go too far.

The online survey was conducted from Aug. 7 to 10 among a representative sample of 1,615 Canadian adults.