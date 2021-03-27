668 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta on Saturday

The Government of Alberta identified 668 new COVID-19 cases, including an additional 207 variant of concern cases, Saturday afternoon.

There are now 7,366 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 136,350 recovered cases. One new death was also reported Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,980.

The City of Red Deer now has 193 active COVID-19 cases, which is 15 more than Friday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 27 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 46, the City of Lacombe has 43, Sylvan Lake has 34, Mountain View County has 14 ,Olds has 14, Clearwater County has 10 and Stettler County has seven.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 61 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 100 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has nine active.

The central zone as a whole has 670 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 3,407, the Edmonton zone has 1,624, the north zone has 830 and the south zone has 805. The locations of 30 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, there are 283 people who are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 – 65 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. Thirty-three are hospitalized in the central zone, with six of those individuals in an ICU.



