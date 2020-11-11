There were 672 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to data released by the provincial government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

7 new deaths, 672 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Wednesday

217 cases in hospital and 46 in the ICU

Alberta reported an additional 672 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Due to Remembrance Day, the provincial government only provided a brief breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers.

There were seven additional deaths caused by the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 383. There are 217 cases in hospital and 46 in the ICU.

As of Tuesday’s update, the Central zone had 317 active COVID-19 cases.

The Alberta government’s website also says that laboratory testing numbers are still unavailable due to ongoing technical difficulties.

A full detailed breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers in Alberta will be available Thursday afternoon.

