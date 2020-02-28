(BLACK PRESS file image)

7-year old dies in Red Deer County mobile home fire

RCMP received a 911 call of multiple mobile homes on fire in Les’s Trailer Park

Blackfalds RCMP received a 911 call of multiple mobile homes on fire in Les’s Trailer Park located in Red Deer County, Alta.

The RCMP recieved the call on Feb. 28, 2020, at 2 a.m and three mobile homes were on fire.

RCMP were advised by fire personnel that one occupant, believed to be a 7-year-old female child, was located deceased.

Red Deer County Fire Services responded and evacuated neighbouring properties. Emergency medical services transported four persons—an adult male, adult female and two male children—to hospital with injuries, including life-threatening injuries.

Red Deer County Fire Services continued to manage the fires until they were completely extinguished. A search of one of the mobile homes was conducted at approximately 9 a.m., when the fire was completely extinguished. A search of the structures continues.

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate this incident with the assistance of investigators from the Red Deer County Fire Services.

No further information is available at this time.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

7-year old dies in Red Deer County mobile home fire

