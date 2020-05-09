UPDATED: Red Deer down to two active confirmed COVID-19 cases

The City of Red Deer is down to two active confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Red Deer had four active cases Friday, but now there are just two active, with 34 recovered, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

The Government of Alberta confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19 within the province Saturday.

Case totals in many other central Alberta communities remained unchanged Saturday.

Red Deer County remains at five active and 11 recovered cases. Stettler County has three recovered cases, Ponoka County has two recovered cases and Clearwater County has one active and two recovered cases. Mountain View County has two active and five recovered cases.

Lacombe County continues to sit at three recovered cases and the City of Lacombe has two recovered cases.

The total number of cases in the province is 6,157 – 1,837 are active, 4,204 have recovered and 116 have died as a result of the virus. One more Alberta death was reported Saturday.

Seventy-four people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 – 15 of those individuals are in intensive care.

The government says travel to summer homes, cabins and cottages within Alberta is now permitted.

“Those choosing to travel within the province are reminded to consider local community guidelines and the health and safety of small communities,” a government press release said Saturday.

Albertans should not travel to summer homes outside of the province, the government added.

Provincial water testing at Alberta beaches will be delayed this summer because staff and lab capacity are focused on the COVID-19 response.

“Albertans using lakes and beaches should do so at their own risk and take precautions if they choose to enter the water, including checking for signs of blue-green algae and following any posted advice,” the government said.



