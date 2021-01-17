Alberta has 3,651 active cases of COVID-19. (File photo)

750 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta Sunday

Central zone currently has 1,182 active cases of the virus

Nineteen new deaths, including two in Red Deer, were reported by the provincial government Sunday.

The two new deaths reported in Red Deer brings the city’s COVID-19 death toll to 15. Provincially, 1,436 people have died due to the virus.

An additional 750 COVID-19 cases were also reported by the Government of Alberta on Sunday afternoon. There are now 12,234 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 103,167 recovered cases.

Red Deer now has 195 active COVID-19 cases, which is 15 fewer than Saturday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

Clearwater County has 86 active cases, Red Deer County has 47, Sylvan Lake has 35, Lacombe County has 28, the City of Lacombe has 21, Olds has 27, Mountain View County has 24 and Stettler County has six. Collectively, Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin County and the City of Wetaskiwin have 509 active cases.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,182 active cases of the virus. There are 4,610 active cases in the Calgary zone, 4,303 in the Edmonton zone, 1,704 in the north zone and 415 in the south zone. The locations of 20 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 738 people are currently hospitalized by the virus – 123 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 65 are in hospital, with 12 of those individuals in intensive care.

Vaccine distribution is underway within the province – as of Saturday, 85,935 doses have been administered.

“Winter in Alberta can be difficult,” Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Sunday.

“The days are short and the stress of COVID-19 makes this year even more challenging. Help is available including free virtual stress management workshops through AHS.”

More information on these workshops can be found at albertahealthservices.ca.


