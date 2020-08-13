76 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday

Active cases at 1,036, 10,713 recovered cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases across Alberta dipped below 100 Thursday.

After a spike of 121 new cases Wednesday, the province announced 76 additional cases of the virus Thursday, with 1,036 active cases overall.

There are currently 10,713 recovered cases, with 50 people in hospital and 12 in ICU. Three more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 220.

The central zone sits at 88 active cases, down four from Wednesday’s 92. There are currently 451 people who have recovered in the region, with eight people in hospital.

The City of Red Deer has 10 cases of the virus, with 57 recovered cases. Kneehill County, Ponoka County, the City of Camrose, Mountain View County and Starland County all each have one active case of COVID-19.

The County of Stettler has six active cases, while Lacombe County sits at four active cases. Lacombe has four active cases and both Red Deer County and Flagstaff County have three active cases.

Wetaskiwin, Olds and Sylvan Lake all have no active cases.

The Edmonton zone is now the hardest hit in the province, with 475 active cases. It has 1,635 recovered cases, with 21 in hospital and seven in the ICU.

The Calgary zone has 314 active cases, with 6,403 recoveries. There are 11 people in hospital and none in the ICU.

