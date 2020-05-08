81 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

One new case in Red Deer County

One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Red Deer County, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

The county now has five active and 11 recovered cases. The City of Red Deer remains at four active and 32 recovered cases.

Provincially, there are 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active and recovered cases in Alberta to 6,098.

Of those cases, 4,020 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the latest statistics at the provincial government’s daily press conference Friday afternoon.

Currently, 80 people are hospitalized, with 17 of those admitted to intensive care units.

Alberta is experiencing a decline in hospitalization and ICU numbers, Hinshaw said.

These numbers are a “key measure” to determining when the first stage of the government’s official relaunch strategy will be put into effect.

“It is encouraging to see these numbers coming down from last week, because it means fewer people are experiencing severe outcomes from this virus,” said Hinshaw.

“It also means our health-care system has the capacity to handle potential additional COVID-19 cases, if needed.”

One new death has been confirmed – a woman in her 80s living in a continuing care facility in the Calgary zone. This brings the total number of deaths to 115 in the province.

The first COVID-19 case in an Alberta correctional facility – the Calgary Remand Centre – has been confirmed as well.

Hinshaw said she has received requests to clarify what activities are allowed under existing orders. She said outdoor activities, such as golf courses and outdoor gun ranges, are able to open with safety measures in place.

“The next stages of our relaunch plan will depend on our collective ability to keep infection rates low as we begin to relax public health measures,” said Hinshaw.

More information on specific directions and recommendations are available on the provincial government’s website.



