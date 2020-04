Monday afternoon the woman was struck at the intersection of 50 Ave and 55 Street Wetaskiwin.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a call around 2:41 p.m. on Monday April 20, about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

An 81-year-old woman was hit by an Eagle Taxi as she was walking her dog at the crosswalk intersection of 50 Ave and 55 Street Wetaskiwin.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no updates on her condition.



