84 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

1,036 active cases across Alberta, 10,796 recovered cases

For the second day in a row, new COVID-19 cases across Alberta were below 100.

After a spike of 121 new cases earlier this week, on both Thursday and Friday, the government announced cases dipped into double digits.

There were 84 new cases of the virus Friday, with 1,036 active cases in the province.

In total, 10,796 people have recovered, while 48 people are currently in hospital and 13 are in the ICU. There was also one additional death Friday, bringing the death toll to 221.

The central zone also experienced another decrease in cases, with 81 now active in the region. There were 88 active cases in the zone Thursday.

Only four people are in hospital, with none in ICU.

The City of Red Deer still sits at 10 active cases, the same as Thursday. Overall, 58 people have recovered from the virus in Red Deer.

Lacombe, Camrose, Mountain View County and Starland County all have one active case each.

Lacombe County, Red Deer County, Beaver County and Flagstaff County each have three active cases.

Sylvan Lake, Olds, Ponoka, Wetaskiwin and Wetaskiwin County are reporting no active cases.

Wainwright still has 44 active cases.

The Edmonton zone remains the hardest hit in the province, with 497 active cases, while 1,657 have recovered. It has had 2,218 cases in total, while 22 people are in hospital and seven are in the ICU.

In the Calgary zone, there are 305 cases, with 6,432 recoveries. Only 11 people are in the hospital, with none in the ICU.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘So sorry:’ Man pleads guilty for gas-and-dash death of Thorsby gas station owner

Just Posted

84 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

1,036 active cases across Alberta, 10,796 recovered cases

Rimbey anticipating action-packed racing at COVID Cup

The event at Central Alberta Raceways will see three days of racing on the dirt oval, Aug. 21-23

76 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday

Active cases at 1,036, 10,713 recovered cases

Alberta RCMP launch online crime reporting

Select property crimes can now be reported online through the province-wide initiative

COVID-19 tests urged for all teachers and school staff

121 new cases Wednesday, active cases up to 1,040

Premier Jason Kenney in Lacombe to introduce rural Internet

Shaw to provide 1g Internet to all AB residential customers

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

‘So sorry:’ Man pleads guilty for gas-and-dash death of Thorsby gas station owner

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski was charged with second-degree murder, but the 29-year old pleaded guilty to the lesser offence

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

AB Infrastructure Minister announces $8,522,800 regional water transmission line

Funding is covered jointly by the province, Ottawa and benefiting municipalities

WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

WE Charity said its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools receive grant from Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

WRPS has received $15,975 from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

Most Read