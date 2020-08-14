84 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

For the second day in a row, new COVID-19 cases across Alberta were below 100.

After a spike of 121 new cases earlier this week, on both Thursday and Friday, the government announced cases dipped into double digits.

There were 84 new cases of the virus Friday, with 1,036 active cases in the province.

In total, 10,796 people have recovered, while 48 people are currently in hospital and 13 are in the ICU. There was also one additional death Friday, bringing the death toll to 221.

The central zone also experienced another decrease in cases, with 81 now active in the region. There were 88 active cases in the zone Thursday.

Only four people are in hospital, with none in ICU.

The City of Red Deer still sits at 10 active cases, the same as Thursday. Overall, 58 people have recovered from the virus in Red Deer.

Lacombe, Camrose, Mountain View County and Starland County all have one active case each.

Lacombe County, Red Deer County, Beaver County and Flagstaff County each have three active cases.

Sylvan Lake, Olds, Ponoka, Wetaskiwin and Wetaskiwin County are reporting no active cases.

Wainwright still has 44 active cases.

The Edmonton zone remains the hardest hit in the province, with 497 active cases, while 1,657 have recovered. It has had 2,218 cases in total, while 22 people are in hospital and seven are in the ICU.

In the Calgary zone, there are 305 cases, with 6,432 recoveries. Only 11 people are in the hospital, with none in the ICU.

Coronavirus