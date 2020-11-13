907 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Friday, 5 more deaths

Alberta reported 907 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The province now has 8,593 active cases of the virus. Five more people have died in the past 24 hours because of the illness, bringing the death toll to 398.

Across Alberta, 240 cases remain in hospital and 54 are in the ICU.

The central zone also experienced a slight increase in cases, up six from Thursday to 353.

Red Deer sits at 94 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, with 210 people recovered from the virus.

According to the government’s geospatial mapping on the local geographic area setting, 46 of those cases are in Red Deer north, 40 are in Red Deer east and eight are in southwest Red Deer (Gaetz Avenue).

In that same setting, east Ponoka County has 28 active cases and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County) has three active cases. Wetaskiwin County (Maskwacis) is reporting 71 cases.

In the municipality setting, Red Deer County has 10 active cases of COVID-19, Kneehill County has 10, Mountain View County has 16 and Lacombe County has seven.

Lacombe has 20 active cases and is currently under an enhanced watch by the province, indicating it has a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people.

Sylvan Lake has eight active cases and Olds has one active case. Clearwater County sits at six active cases.

The City of Wetaskiwin has 28 active cases, according to the government’s geospatial mapping in the municipality setting. The City of Camrose has 22 active cases and Camrose County has six active cases.

While cases continue to rise in the province, Alberta Health Services announced an online portal to enable automatic notification to close contacts of COVID-19 cases by text message.

Anyone who receives a positive COVID-19 test should register at www.ahs.ca/closecontacts and will then be encouraged to enter information, including the phone numbers of close contacts.

Any close contacts will then receive the automatic notification by AHS.

School-related contacts will still receive email notifications from AHS, and workplaces and organizers of events of 10 or more attendees will also still be required to notify the appropriate staff and attendees, respectively.

