Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says Alberta continues to see a ‘downward trend’ in active cases. File photo by the Government of Alberta

926 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 5,710 have recovered

Central zone has just five active cases

The government of Alberta has confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the latest statistics Thursday afternoon.

Of the 6,768 confirmed cases, 926 are active, 5,710 have recovered and 132 have died.

“The good news is that we continue to see a downward trend across the province in active cases,” said Hinshaw.

“While it is too early to see the full impact of the relaunch, so far, our case numbers have held steady. A large part of this is thanks to you and the sacrifices you have made and continue to make.”

Fifty-nine Albertans are in hospital due to the virus. Six of those individuals have been admitted into intensive care units.

Four new deaths were confirmed Thursday: a man in his 70s, a woman and man in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s. All four lived in Calgary continuing care facilities.

Hinshaw said it sometimes takes the government “a little while” to received reports of deaths.

“Although four cases were reported today, the actual deaths may have happened over the past few days.”

Confirmed case totals in many central Alberta communities remain unchanged from Wednesday, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

The City of Red Deer still has two active and 35 recovered cases, while Red Deer County has one active and 15 recovered.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases and Lacombe County is at three recovered cases.

Clearwater County and Stettler County both have two recovered cases. Ponoka County has one active and two recovered cases, and Mountain View County has seven recovered and two active cases.

The government says there are only five active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the central zone.


