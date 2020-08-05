94 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, two more deaths

There are now 1,146 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Wednesday’s update by the province. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

COVID-19 cases across the province rose by 94 on Wednesday.

The slight rise is contrasted by some positive numbers on the weekend, when chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw was encouraged by what she saw.

“We still have a long way to go, but these are encouraging signs. They remind us that we are not powerless in this fight, and that working together, we can limit the spread across Alberta,” Hinshaw said in her twice-weekly briefing earlier this week.

After four consecutive days below 75 cases, Wednesday’s 94 brought the total number of active cases in the province to 1,146, with 9,891 recovered cases.

Seventy-five people are now in hospital in Alberta, with 20 in the ICU. There were also two additional deaths Wednesday, including one in the central zone, bringing the death toll to 203 in the province and four within the zone.

Despite the additional death, the central zone saw a decrease in the number of active cases, dropping from 211 to 193 Wednesday.

In total, 285 people have recovered from the virus in the region, while 13 people are in hospital and three are in the ICU. Red Deer remains at 10 active COVID-19 cases, with 21 people recovering from the virus.

Starland County is still one of the hardest-hit areas in the zone, with 60 active cases and 15 recoveries. Beaver County is also seeing a rise in cases, with 65 active in the area.

Lacombe County and the County of Stettler each have seven active cases. Kneehill County has six active cases and Red Deer County has four active cases.

Both the City of Lacome and the Town of Sylvan Lake have two active cases. The City of Camrose has two active cases, while the County of Camrose has one active case. Olds, Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin and the City of Wetaskiwin have no active cases.

The County of Paintearth and Flagstaff County each have five active cases.

In the Calgary zone, there are 428 active cases, with 6,098 recovered. Only 19 people are in hospital in the zone, with one in the ICU.

In the Edmonton zone, there are 308 cases, with 1,443 recovered. Currently, 25 people are in hospital, with eight in the ICU.

The province completed just over 7,000 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours and has registered close to 730,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hinshaw added that it will be up to Albertans to keep up with the protocols in order to keep cases contained as the summer winds down.

“It is just a few weeks from the end of summer and the start of fall. The choices we all make now will determine the caseloads through late August and early September. It is within our control to get cases as low as possible for the fall to support students returning to school and businesses returning to work,” Hinshaw said.

“Simple steps can save lives and control the spread.”

