96 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta Sunday

Central zone at 17 cases

Red Deer’s active COVID-19 cases jumped by one Sunday at three.

On Saturday, the government website showed the city was down to two active cases from Friday’s four. The government website shows there are 37 cases in the city with 34 recovered.

Alberta confirmed 96 new cases Sunday, bringing the number of total active cases to 1,747.

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province with 17 active cases in central zone. There are 81 recovered cases in the local zone.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases, while Lacombe County has three.

Ponoka County has three cases: one active, two recovered. The same is true for Clearwater County.

Red Deer County has 16 cases: five active and 11 recovered.

City of Wetaskiwin has eight recovered cases.

The highest case numbers are in Calgary zone at 1,159 active.

There are 470 active cases in the south zone, 65 in Edmonton and 31 in the north zone.

There are 3,003 recovered cases in the Calgary zone, 673 recovered cases in the south zone, 432 in the Edmonton zone and 181 in the north zone.

Five active cases and 19 recovered cases are in zones yet to be confirmed, the provincial government states.

There have been 687 cases to date with an unknown exposure.

The total COVID-19 deaths as of Sunday are 117: 82 in the Calgary zone; 15 in the north zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; seven in the south zone; and one in the central zone.

There are 634 active cases and a total of 722 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities. Eighty-four residents at these facilities have died.

There are 58 active cases among workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 893 have recovered.

There are 82 active cases among workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks, and 520 have recovered.

Seventeen active cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef, and 21 individuals have recovered.

There have been 173,023 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 185,293 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,186 tests have been completed.


Another Cargill plant closes after COVID-19 outbreak

Most Read