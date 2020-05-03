96 new cases confirmed in Alberta Sunday, total at 5,766

Central zone has 88 cases

Alberta confirmed 96 new cases Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 5,766.

In the last 24 hours, one more Albertan has died from COVID-19.

Central zone has 88 CVID-19 cases.

The City of Red Deer has 36 cases: six active and 30 recovered.

The City of Lacombe is at two recovered cases.

Lacombe County sits at three recovered cases.

Ponoka County has two recoevered cases.

Clearwater County has two cases: one active and another recovered.

The City of Wetaskiwin has eight cases: seven recovered and one active.

The bulk of the cases is in the Calgary zone at 3,842, dollowed by south zone at 1,075.

Edmonton and north zone are at 504 and 221 respectively.

Of these cases, there are 90 people in hospital, 19 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

Alberta officials say 743 cases are suspected of being community acquired.

The total deaths are 95: 62 in the Calgary zone; 15 in the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; 5 in the South zone; and one in the central zone.

To date, 615 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 67 residents at these facilities have died.

There have been 152,123 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 161,245 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 3,728 tests have been completed.

Coronavirus

