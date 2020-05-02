97 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Provincial total of active and recovered cases is 5,670

There are 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 5,670.

The latest statistics were released on the provincial government’s website Saturday afternoon.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen by two to 94 in the province – neither death was located within the central zone.

Many central Alberta communities saw no change in COVID-19 numbers.

The City Red Deer remains at 36 total cases, 30 of which have recovered. Red Deer County still has two active and 11 recovered cases.

The City of Lacombe remains at two recovered cases and Lacombe County sits at three recovered cases.

Other case totals in central Alberta include: two recovered in Ponoka County, three recovered in Stettler County, one active and five recovered in Mountain View County, and one active and one recovered in Clearwater County.

In Alberta, 2,534 of the total cases have recovered and 157,517 tests have been completed.