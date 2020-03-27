Linda’s son Lloyd (left), Linda (middle), and Lloyd’s wife Jan (right) posing with Linda’s scroll from the Government of Alberta in celebration of her 100 birthday. Submitted.

A birthday pandemic

Wetaskiwin woman celebrates 100th birthday during COVID-19.

COVID-19 isn’t the first major world event that Linda Schmidt has lived through. Schmidt was born in Poland in 1920, just two years after the end of World War I. Her family immigrated to Canada, settling in Wetaskiwin when she was just eight-years-old.

Schmidt met her husband and raised her family in Wetaskiwin. “This is my homeland,” she says fondly.

Schmidt isn’t very bothered by the novel coronavirus. After living through the radical world changes brought on by events such as WWII, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and 9/11, Schmidt has adopted a “come what may” attitude.

“The world goes around and around,” Schmidt says.

On Mar. 20 Schmidt turned 100, but her birthday celebrations had to be put on hold because of the pandemic. She isn’t worried about having a big party to make up for her milestone birthday being very quiet this year.

“I just take it the way it comes and I’m thankful,” she says.

On the back of Schmidt’s pink couch is a signed banner from all her friends in Luther Manor Retirement home. Each person has signed their name and room number to help Schmidt associate their name to the floor they live on.

“They are all my good friends,” she says.

Her friends are all very impressed with her physicality at her age. While her friends require walkers to help them get around, Schmidt needs no help. She goes for her walks down the hall daily, to visit her friends and to watch the bobble heads dance in the sun on the first floor from her second floor view.

Schmidt laughs as she says, “I have to wonder sometimes at 100-years-old how I’m still around.”

Regardless of postponed birthday celebrations and a worldwide pandemic, Schmidt will still take her daily walks and is content to let events play out the way the will.

“I’m satisfied with the way it goes,” she says.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Linda Schmidt going for a walk down the hall. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Previous story
Blackfalds FCSS introduces Lunch Box Program
Next story
Preventing more overdoses by opening Red Deer’s SCS would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Just Posted

Preventing more overdoses by opening Red Deer’s SCS would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Alberta should give also give addicts clean drugs, added Deborah Watson

Sylvan Lake product named SCAHL’s Best Goaltender

West Central Bantam AA Tigers’ Spencer Michnik received the coach-voted award for the 2019-20 season

Sylvan Lake businesses being creative during COVID-19 outbreak

Many businesses are changing their business models or offering services in a new way

Sylvan Lake Dog Park closed to encourage social distancing

As of 6 a.m. on March 27 the dog park and west end recycling station are closed to the public.

Sylvan Lake churches connecting with congregations virtually

The churches are using the practices to stay connected and spread hope during the time of distancing

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Former Stettler resident helps to develop a potential prototype ventilator

Peter Brockley, who now lives in the West Kootenays, was a teacher at William E. Hay Secondary Campus

Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses

Government announce 56 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

A birthday pandemic

Wetaskiwin woman celebrates 100th birthday during COVID-19.

Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing

Latest collection of news briefs from around Canada, including how a fake note shut down a workplace

Blackfalds FCSS introduces Lunch Box Program

FCSS, Blackfalds Food Bank and After the Grind partner to bring families healthy lunches

Ponoka resident’s negative COVID-19 test not ‘all that reassuring’

There are no confirmed cases in Ponoka as of 12 p.m. on March 27

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

UPDATE: Stettler Elementary and Heartland Youth Centre staff ‘reconnect’ with local youngsters

Youngsters were happy to see their teachers and mentors drive by and wave a friendly hello

Most Read