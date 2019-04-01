Twitter

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

No, James Comey isn’t running for president after all.

Nearly two hours after a tweet and Instagram post seemed to tease a potential candidacy, the former FBI director confirmed that his social media post was simply an April Fool’s Day joke.

The original post was a photograph of Comey standing in the centre of a rural, two-lane road with a caption of, “I’m in. We need someone in the middle. #2020.”

After thousands of likes, retweets and comments, Comey confirmed what many suspected: he was kidding about the whole thing.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “But could you imagine a president who used this website to make dad jokes rather than to hurl insults? Happy #AprilFools.”

Comey, a former Bush administration Justice Department official, then added the hashtag, “#VoteDem2020.”

The Associated Press

