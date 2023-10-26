A Film Society showing of Little Richard: I am Everything is coming up on Oct. 30 at Landmark Cinemas. The film starts at 7 p.m.

What would rock ‘n roll be without Little Richard?

“From the Rolling Stones to the Beatles to David Bowie, popular music has been shaped by trailblazer Little Richard and his larger-than-life personality,” according to a release.

Yet few people know the true story behind one of music’s most influential figures.

Tickets are $10 + GST and are available for purchase at the Library until 5 p.m. the night of the showing, or at the theatre after 6 p.m.

Please note, that only cash for ticket sales at the theatre can be accepted, as there isn’t an ATM on site.