A fire restriction is in effect for all of Lacombe County starting April 6.

Due to unexpected warm temperatures and increased wind speeds, the county has cancelled current fire permits and has suspended any fire permit requests.

The county said during restrictions fires are still allowed under certain conditions. This includes campfires on private and public lands, including campgrounds and recreation areas.

Fires must be within a metal, brick, or rock fire ring and comply with the county’s fire bylaw. Wood campfires are required to be on rock, gravel, sand, or another non-combustible surface that extends at least one metre around the fire, have a responsible person in attendance to keep fires under control at all times and extinguish before leaving and have on hand enough water on site to extinguish the fire.

The fire restriction may be elevated to a fire ban until conditions improve.

The county is also reminding residents that off-highway vehicles can start wildfires. They suggest frequent checking to ensure hotspots are free of debris and make sure mufflers and spark arrestors are working properly.

Lacombe County and Lacombe County Fire Services are reminding residents of wildfire and grassfire tips which include never leaving a campfire unattended. Before leaving the site, soak it, stir it and soak it again until cool to the touch to ensure it is extinguished.

If you see a wildfire, report it by calling 310-FIRE.

The county said any burns that have already been completed should be checked and extra care should be used to ensure burns are completely extinguished.