A large bridge beam that fell off a truck early Thursday morning is blocking the Highway 2a southbound off-ramp onto Highway 2 south of Morningside.

Ponoka RCMP are on the scene.

Southbound traffic on Highway 2a has been redirected to Highway 604.

RCMP expect the obstruction to take a few hours to be removed.



