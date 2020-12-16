A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

From parading through the streets in menorah-adorned cars to learning to make traditional holiday treats over Zoom, Jews across Canada are finding creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The whole message of Hanukkah is that a little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness,” said Chana Borenstein, who co-directs the Chabad Jewish Centre of Durham Region, east of Toronto, with her husband Rabbi Tzali Borenstein.

Hanukkah, which begins Thursday at sundown, commemorates the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem after a Jewish revolt during the second century BC drove out rulers who forced the worship of Greek gods.

As the legend goes, there was only enough oil left to light the temple’s multi-branched lamp, or menorah, for one day after the victory. But, miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days.

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights, playing with spinning tops called dreidels and eating oil-laden foods such as deep-friend potato pancakes called latkes and jelly-filled doughnuts called sufganiyot.

During a normal Hanukkah, the Chabad centre would invite dignitaries and hundreds of community members for a menorah lighting in downtown Whitby, Ont., said Borenstein.

“We had to think out of the box a little bit and change our original plans.”

This year, the Durham Chabad is one of the organizations leading a Hanukkah car parade. Participants can purchase or rent light-up menorahs to place on roofs or in windows. Flags and goody bags are also being given out.

The parade, scheduled for Monday, culminates with the lighting of a menorah and a fireworks show, safely viewed from within vehicles.

Calgary’s PJ Library, part of a global organization that provides free Jewish books to children, has put together 230 “Hanukkah at Home” bags for kids that include candles, crafts, dreidels, chocolate coins and educational materials.

In pre-pandemic times, the library’s Calgary chapter would hold a Hanukkah party for children at the local Jewish Community Centre, said manager Kathie Wainer.

This year, the library and local synagogues are teaming up to hold traditional doughnut-making lessons and storytelling sessions over Zoom.

Wainer said the switch to virtual during the pandemic has widened the reach of holiday events, making it easier for out-of-towners to be included.

“I still miss the face to face, but the fact that I can have family from Medicine Hat or from Cochrane or Canmore logging on and feeling part of the Jewish community in Calgary has been quite amazing,” she said.

“People want to celebrate and they do want to celebrate together. It’s different, but in some ways almost better.”

Wainer said she’s planning on lighting the candles with her granddaughter over Zoom this year and dropping off small gifts at her door each day.

Kehillat Beth Israel in Ottawa has eight nights of COVID-safe events planned, said Cantor Jason Green, who leads singing and chanting during services and is the synagogue’s youth director.

“We are being super-cautious for the safety of our members,” Green said.

“We are trying to do a combination of online and in-person, but distanced and very much safe, outdoors events.”

Festivities begin Thursday night with a drive-in menorah lighting at which attendees can tune in on their car radios. There’s also a “Hanukkah Hop” to admire decorated homes, musical performances and a Zoom debate between lawyers over weighty topics such as whether sour cream or apple sauce makes a better latke topping.

On the Prairies, the Jewish National Fund’s Manitoba and Saskatchewan chapter is among others offering virtual tours of the tunnels beneath the Western Wall in Jerusalem, since it’s a site close to where the oil miracle took place.

Executive director David Greaves said more than 100 people will likely participate, double what was expected.

He sees parallels between the Hanukkah story thousands of years ago and how people today are managing to stay connected during the pandemic.

“Our temple has temporarily been destroyed and what are we doing? We’re using technology, which I would compare to the oil,” he said.

“Technology is our oil that’s burning right now and it’s going to last as long as we need it to do — and beyond — to get us to the other side of this.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Holidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges
Next story
‘It is a sobering statistic,’ more Albertans have died from COVID-19 than from flu in last 10 years

Just Posted

To date, 760 people have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, said Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Wednesday. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
‘It is a sobering statistic,’ more Albertans have died from COVID-19 than from flu in last 10 years

Cental zone has 1,458 active cases of COVID-19

Deb Weins has decorated a photo backdrop in her front yard where passersby can stop for a moment and take a photo an capture a memory. Examples of the photos taken at the set up can be viewed on Facebook at Catch Your Memories on Herder Drive. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake home offers a Christmas-y photo backdrop on their front lawn

Deb Weins has created a Christmas backdrop to photos, and situated it in her yard for all to use

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, accompanied by Premier Jason Kenney in March. Kenney said Tuesday that Pfizer vaccine arrived Monday night in the province and the first batches were administered in Calgary and Edmonton. Photo by Government of Alberta
COVID-19 vaccine bringing hope to Albertans

The first doses of the vaccine were administered Tuesday

File Photo
UPDATE: Town of Sylvan Lake hopes to have water main break fixed by end of day Tuesday

Residents are asked to limit their water consumption while the break is being fixed

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library closed, but services continue

The library will be closed for the next four weeks, but programs and services are still available

Photo/ Facebook: Samson Cree Nation
Santa visits Maskwacis with the help of Maskwacis RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP assisted Santa on his mission to hand out toys to the children of Maskwacis.

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

music
Making the season brighter for Stettler’s Points West residents

Community members and staff create a ‘virtual’ Christmas concert

The Canada Revenue Agency building is seen in Ottawa, Monday April 6, 2020. Opposition MPs pressed officials Thursday to say how pared they are to begin collecting GST on sales by foreign companies such as Netflix, AirbnB and Amazon starting next year, as proposed by the Liberal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Worked from home this year? CRA allowing employees to claim up to $400 tax deduction

Employees will not have to get Form T2200 or Form T2200S completed and signed by their employer

File photo
County of Wetaskiwin awarded $1.3 Million in Municipal Stimulus Funding

This funding will go towards new infrastructure in the County.

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Millet Fire Hall lit up on Dec. 12, 2020. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Millet Fire Hall’s “Light it Up for Liam” drive-by event a success

Over 150 drove by and $9,000 fundraised.

Theresa Grandmond receiving the 2020 Minister’s Seniors Service Award in the business category from MLA Rick Wilson- Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin. Submitted/ Theresa Grandmond.
Wetaskiwin business wins provincial award for their compassion during COVID-19

Ladybug Support Services Ltd. was recognized for their leadership and compassion during the pandemic

Finlay and Lachlan Hanton have a visit with gold medal Olympic hockey player-turned med student Hayley Wickenheiser, who was in Castor during part of November and December training in rural medicine under Dr. Noelle O’Riordan. photo submitted
Gold-medal winning med student learns under Castor’s Dr. O’Riordan

Hayley Wickenheiser was in Castor during part of November and December

Most Read