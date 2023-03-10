A new high school is a top prioity in the Chinook’s Edge School Division’s Capital Plan

Chinook’s Edge School Division has plans to open a new high school and turn current H.J. Cody High School in Sylvan Lake into a middle school. (File photo)

New high school for Sylvan Lake is the number one priority

A new high school in Sylvan Lake is a number one priority for the Chinook’s Edge School Division announced in an update from the division on Wednesday, March 8.

Associate superintendent for corporate services Shawn Russell told Sylvan Lake News that it is time for a new school for the area.

“We’re looking at future programming and the growth in Sylvan Lake and it is time for a new and updated school for the area.”

As for what will happen with the current school HJ Cody, there are plans already in progress, said Russell.

”Once the new high school is open, H.J. Cody will become a middle school.”

Further designs, planning, and an official announcement will be done after the government reviews the Capital Plan submission.

READ MORE:

New high school planned for Sylvan Lake

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.