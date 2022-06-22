A Ponoka Stampede fan favourite, Stampede Showdown fills the stands

There is a reason the Ponoka Stampede is cited as one of the top rodeos in North America.

After a week of grueling competition, the top riders of the week will face off for one final time against some of the best stock professional rodeo has to offer in the Stampede Showdown.

Up for grabs: $105,000 split between the seven events.

Bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and team roping competitors will perform one final time on Sun, July 3 after the pro rodeo finals finish; this event is always known to fill the stands.

The Showdown is the climax of rodeo action in an event that has put Ponoka on the map.

Grab your tickets while you can.

READ MORE: Town and Stampede partner to host fireworks on Canada Day

More Ponoka Stampede coverage

Stay tuned from now until the start of the Ponoka Stampede for all you need to know about concerts, rodeo action, entertainment and attractions. Stories will be posted every day from now until the action kicks off on June 27. Check out our page on Ponoka News for all things Ponoka Stampede, now and during Stampede Week for daily coverage.

Ponoka Stampede