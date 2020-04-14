A Wetaskiwin Retirement home is taking extra precautions against COVID-19

Madyson Manor has banned visitors and is increasing precautionary measures for residents and staff.

On Monday Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam said that half of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 occurred in long-term care homes. In the statistics Tam issued last week she also mentioned that more than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths were individuals over the age of 60.

Long-term care homes and retirement homes across the country and province have been taking extra preventative measures against virus, given that their population are the most vulnerable to it.

Wetaskiwin retirement home, Madyson Manor, is stepping up their safety and cleanliness measures to do their best to protect their residents from COVID-19.

The manor has restricted contact between residents and staff, ensuring that everyone is following physical distancing rules. All Manor group activities have been cancelled, building cleaning has been doubled, and meals are being served rather than provided buffet style.

Alberta Health Services is working with Madyson Manor as well as other retirement and long-term care facilities across the province to ensure that all staff have proper personal protective equipment to help them work with less risk to those they care for.

Visitors to the Manor are also not allowed at this time.

Although some residents were a little upset that they wouldn’t be able to see their family for Easter, the majority are taking these safety protocols well. Some residents even had family visit them outside of their windows, taping up notes and cards on them.

“Everyone is quite positive,” Madyson Manor manager Darla Parker says. “Thankfully these guys all have each other.”

Parker also urges the best thing that people can do to help their elderly family is to stay home.