AACS grand opening planned for Thursday

The Advanced Ambulatory Care Service, located in the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre, will be celebrating its grand opening on June 7.

The event will be held at the NexSource Centre, as the newly opened will be a little cramped with all those expected to come.

The event will be attended by Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman, Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre, community leaders, members of the urgent care committee and residents, according to a press release issued on Monday.

The new facility will be open seven days a week, 16 hours a day. AACS opened to the public on June 4, a little later than originally planned due to a small set back.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said the opening of AACS will help not only Sylvan Lake but many of the surrounding communities.

“We now have a facility and expertise that can meet the needs of the Sylvan Lake area’s 25,000 residents, as well as the needs of visitors to our community throughout the year,” McIntyre said.

“This leaves me with such a strong sense of community spirit and appreciation for everyone who has partnered together to make the Sylvan Lake Ambulatory Care Centre a reality.”

The community of Sylvan Lake and many of the neighbouring communities have worked tirelessly over the past couple years to see the AACS open.

The Urgent Care Committee has been fundraising to support the purchase of equipment the care staff will be using on an everyday basis.

“As a community, we can all breathe a sigh of relief after years of hard work – teamwork, because we now have the kind of access to non-life-threatening health and medical services our community needs,” said McIntyre.

Susan Samson, chair person of the Urgent Care Committee, says more than $200,000 was raised through various events and donations.

The money raised went towards purchasing equipment such as an ECG machine, infusion pumps, stretchers and a portable patient lift.

“This much-needed, valuable medical service was made possible by the understanding and commitment of the Alberta government and our close working relationship with AHS,” said Samson.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support and look forward to assisting the advanced ambulatory care service wherever possible.”

The Province of Alberta invested $2.3 million into renovating the health centre to make room for the new facility. Part of the renovation included moving rehab services to its new location in Cobb’s Block.

Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman says the opening of AACS has been a long time coming.

“We heard the community’s call for improved health-care services and we acted. I’m glad we’re helping families and visitors receive the treatment they need right in Sylvan Lake,” Hoffman said, adding she is thankful to the community for the work put into AACS.

The renovations to the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre include new treatment spaces, a modernized waiting area and installation of a nurse call system.

AACS provides diagnosis and treatment for urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, including minor cuts, burns, muscle and joint strains, simple fractures and mental health issues.

Enhanced care is available seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre.