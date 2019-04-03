AAP candidate Brian Vanderkley wants to give Albertans a voice

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Alberta Advantage Party candidate Brian Vanderkley says it is time to create an environment of growth in Alberta.

The candidate says he wants to give a voice back to the people of his riding and all of Alberta.

In particular he says he wants to see the residents of the province consulted more by the provincial government.

“People really want to be heard and they don’t want the government to dictate what they do,” Vanderkley said. “We live in a democracy and really that is what people want is they want a voice.”

He says he doesn’t see democratic processes happening in government that involve the people.

The government is supposed to do what the majority of the people want, Vanderkley says.

“When policies are being made, let’s consult the people a little more. Let’s not just force laws on to people that they don’t really want,” said Vanderkley.

In Alberta right now, Vanderkley says, there are policies in place that “stymies growth” and creativity.

He says the problems Innisfail-Sylvan Lake is facing are the same as many other constituencies across the province.

“We have really been stymied and targeted in this area, with not being able to get our oil to the coast. It is almost like a targeted attack on us.”

To get the pipeline built, Vanderkley says there has to be a “concerted effort” by all the parties and the federal government.

Creating jobs and getting the pipeline built is important to Vanderkley, who has a background in the oil and gas industry.

He says he would also work to lower taxes, so the “Alberta people can actually survive.”

“It’s like your household finances. You have to be responsible, and make sure that everyone is fed and looked after and clothed… look after the people in need. But ultimately you have to be responsible.”

Vanderkley says to make a change and to create an “environment of growth” for the province, politicians and political parties have to have long term plans.

He says a major issue right now is that each party only has a four year plan.

“They just look at what they can do to get voted in again. We need some long term plans,” Vanderkley said, using the example of creating a rainy day fund to help when times get rough.

“We need to get a party [in power] that is going to look to the future, a long ways down the road.”