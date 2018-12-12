‘Abandoned’ cats, kittens never in distress says SPCA

‘Abandoned’ cats near Stettler were never in distress, says the Alberta SPCA.

The SPCA received a complaint Nov. 23 that numerous cats and kittens were turned into an animal shelter after being abandoned along the highway near Erskine. A day later the individual saying the cats were abandoned recanted his story.

“After a thorough investigation, the Alberta SPCA is confident the cats were never left on the side of the road and were never put in distress,” said Dan Kobe, Communications Manager for SPCA. “The file is now closed and no charges will be laid under the Animal Protection Act.”

While Alberta’s animal shelters are often at capacity and unable to accept new surrenders, the Alberta SPCA encourages pet owners to have patience when trying to find an organization that will take in animals, added Kobe.

“If pet owners take the time to check with organizations like the Alberta SPCA, we may be able to suggest partner sheltering agencies that are in a position to accept animals. Pet owners should be prepared to care for their pets until a suitable shelter with space is located. The Alberta SPCA does not maintain its own animal shelter, instead we rely on partner organizations to shelter and rehome the pets that come to our Peace Officers.”

An overpopulation of cats remains a challenge in Alberta. The Alberta SPCA, along with other animal welfare organizations, encourage pet owners to get their pets spayed or neutered to help reduce the number of unwanted animals in Alberta.



