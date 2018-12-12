‘Abandoned’ cats, kittens never in distress says SPCA

Alberta SPCA finishes investigation

‘Abandoned’ cats near Stettler were never in distress, says the Alberta SPCA.

The SPCA received a complaint Nov. 23 that numerous cats and kittens were turned into an animal shelter after being abandoned along the highway near Erskine. A day later the individual saying the cats were abandoned recanted his story.

“After a thorough investigation, the Alberta SPCA is confident the cats were never left on the side of the road and were never put in distress,” said Dan Kobe, Communications Manager for SPCA. “The file is now closed and no charges will be laid under the Animal Protection Act.”

While Alberta’s animal shelters are often at capacity and unable to accept new surrenders, the Alberta SPCA encourages pet owners to have patience when trying to find an organization that will take in animals, added Kobe.

READ MORE: Stettler man recants story about abandoned cats

“If pet owners take the time to check with organizations like the Alberta SPCA, we may be able to suggest partner sheltering agencies that are in a position to accept animals. Pet owners should be prepared to care for their pets until a suitable shelter with space is located. The Alberta SPCA does not maintain its own animal shelter, instead we rely on partner organizations to shelter and rehome the pets that come to our Peace Officers.”

READ MORE: Alberta SPCA investigating after 15 cats found abandoned, trapped in containers near Stettler

An overpopulation of cats remains a challenge in Alberta. The Alberta SPCA, along with other animal welfare organizations, encourage pet owners to get their pets spayed or neutered to help reduce the number of unwanted animals in Alberta.


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Retired B.C. teacher a YouTube Sudoku sensation
Next story
Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Just Posted

Central Alberta Soroptimists now accepting applications for their awards

Applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019

Sylvan Lake Pirates hockey team add tally to win column

The Pirates won versus the Westlock Warriors on Dec. 9

Another successful year for the Sylvan Lake Charity Check stop

The annual charity drive took place on Dec. 8 on 47 Avenue between Shoppers and McDonald’s.

Spray Park Committee hosting kid friendly New Year’s Eve party

The Sylvan Lake Spray Park Committee is hosting the Kids Countdown Party fundraiser on Dec. 31

Sylvan Lake Grade 6 students learn about municipal government first-hand

Grade 6 students are learning about municipal government and attended Monday’s Council meeting

Retired B.C. teacher a YouTube Sudoku sensation

A retired Kelowna teacher has amassed quite the following online by teaching the art of solving a Sudoku puzzle.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins party no-confidence vote, but troubles remain

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally

Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision at an intersection north of Tisdale

‘Abandoned’ cats, kittens never in distress says SPCA

Alberta SPCA finishes investigation

Three victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest suing Alpine Canada

The victims are also seeking $150,000 each in punitive damages

Trudeau names four new senators, filling every seat in the Senate

Trudeau has appointed 49 senators since becoming prime minister and will have the chance to appoint more in 2019

Judge gives Michael Cohen 3 years in prison

Judge William H. Pauley III said Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion

Humboldt Broncos, cannabis, Fortnite: Here are Canadians’ top Google searches for 2018

When celebrities died or Canada Post went on strike, Canada turned to Google

Condominium market still ‘a lot better’ than normal in Vancouver suburbs

The Fraser Valley, east of Metro Vancouver, has long been considered a more affordable haven for first-time homebuyers.

Most Read