‘Absolutely disgusting:’ Float at Sundre parade called racist

Many have spoken out against this parade float, which was seen at the Sundre Pro Rodeo this weekend. (Photo courtesy of @airdronian/Twitter)

Organizers are apologizing after a racist float was snuck into a parade in Sundre this weekend.

Photos of the float featured in the Sundre Pro Rodeo Parade were shared on social media Saturday. The float featured a man in a mask driving a tractor pulling a trailer with the words “The Liberal” written on the side – another man wearing a fake beard and turban was sitting in the trailer.

One of the entrants at the Sundre Pro Rodeo parade, this morning. Yikes! 😬 pic.twitter.com/g7IdkpWIuq — Airdronian (@airdronian) June 25, 2022

In a Facebook post, the Sundre Pro Rodeo said the entry of this float was “not approved” and joined the parade without passing through any registration.

“The committee is committed to ensuring that entries will be reviewed in any future events to prevent this from happening,” the post said.

“The Sundre Pro Rodeo Parade is meant to be a celebration of community. The committee is committed to celebrating community and showcasing a positive family experience.”

A pair of Liberal and Conservative Members of Parliament, both based in Calgary, have spoken out against the parade float.

Calgary Forest Lawn MP Jasraj Singh Hallan, a Conservative, called the float “absolutely disgusting,” in a tweet.

“These kinds of acts have no place in Canada. This should be condemned in strongest terms by all,” said Hallan.

Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal, a Liberal, tweeted about the float as well.

“The Sikh community in Canada, of which I am a proud member, has a wide diversity of political perspectives,” Chahal said.

“More importantly, Sikhs have been a steadfast force for good in Alberta and across the country. Shame on those responsible for this despicable display of racism.

“We must continue to stand up in unequivocal condemnation of this bigoted behaviour, and racism of any kind. It has no place in Canada.”

The Sundre Pro Rodeo apologized for the incident in another Facebook post.

“If we knew about that float, we would have never approved it,” the post said.

“We do send our deepest apologies and something like that will never happen again. The float was entered in as a tractor. Nobody had a clue that it had such profanity. So we are sorry.”



