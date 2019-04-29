(Black Press Media file photo)

Accused in Alberta courthouse break-in returns to scene of alleged crime

A suspect who is known to police in Prince George, B.C., was arrested by the RCMP in Jasper, Alta.

A man who police say has a history of property offences is facing theft and other charges after a series of break-ins in Lethbridge, Alta., including one at the city’s courthouse.

The break-ins happened between March and April and also targeted a high school, a dental centre, a credit union and a metal fabrication business.

Police say in most cases, entry was gained by forcing open doors.

Investigators have said that a number of rooms were rummaged during the courthouse break-in earlier this month before money was taken from a cash box in a library.

Rodney Bruce Prince, who is 57 and of no fixed address, was to appear Monday in a Lethbridge courtroom.

Police said the stolen property included wallets that contained debit and credit cards, which were used to obtain cash advances.

They said surveillance footage of a person wearing similar clothing was obtained in several of the break-ins and shared with the public and other law enforcement agencies.

A man who was identified by Prince George RCMP was eventually located in Jasper.

Police said their investigation continues and additional charges are anticipated.

The Canadian Press

