Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Accused in Coutts blockade frustrated over trial delays, want explanation on charges

Three men charged with participating in a protest blockade at the Canada-United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., appeared in court Monday as a judge heard about frustrations in getting their case to trial.

Marco Van Huigenbos, 32, and Alex Van Herk, 53, who are both from Fort Macleod, Alta., are charged with mischief over $5,000, along with George Janzen, 43, of Taber, Alta.

RCMP allege the men were key participants at the blockade, which began in late January and lasted almost three weeks.

The accused were scheduled to be formally arraigned and have trial dates set. Delays in finalizing lawyers and getting evidence saw the matter put over to Jan. 9.

“Absolute disappointment in the justice system that likes essentially to play games is the way I see it. It’s broken, but this was expected,” Van Huigenbos, a town councillor in Fort Macleod, told reporters outside court after the appearance.

“It’s hanging over our heads. I have a family. I have a business and it affects others who are not involved in this. The frustration is obviously the bigger picture here.”

Van Huigenbos and Van Herk said they want to know why they are charged with mischief and not with an offence under Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

Van Herk tried to address Court of King’s Bench Justice Johnna Kubik.

“You’re represented by counsel so you can’t make any speeches in front of me. You’ll talk to your counsel about those things,” she said.

Van Herk said outside court thathe wanted an explanation on why the group was being charged with mischief.

“I did it politely I felt and I had asked the judge for an explanation. I’m just, I guess, a naive farmer. I’m not in the judicial system every day and I don’t know everything about it,” he said.

“I’m trying to understand why they’re charging us the way they are. I felt, why couldn’t we have an opportunity to just speak directly to the judge, explain the situation and said why are we wasting our time here?”

The three men have elected to be tried before a judge and jury.

A trial before a judge and jury has been scheduled for June of next year for four other men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the blockade.

Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin were charged in February after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers at the protest near Coutts.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 2.8 per cent at $72.6B in October
Next story
Fusion breakthrough a ‘marvel’ of global scientific collaboration, including Canada

Just Posted

Edmonton Court of King’s Bench Justice Denise Kiss committed Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre for extradition last Friday, following an extradition hearing in September. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake man and former soldier can be extradited to Thailand to face murder charges, judge rules

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, right, is flanked by his provincial counterparts as he responds to questions during a news conference without federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos after the second of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. The company that wants to build the Keystone XL pipeline is asking a Montana judge to change his order blocking the project to allow pre-construction work to continue, such as purchasing materials and finalizing contracts. Attorneys for the company will argue in a Wed. Nov.28, 2018, telephone conference that U.S. District Judge Brian Morris should clarify or amend his ruling to say the injunction does not apply to activities such as finalizing contracts, purchasing materials, conducting land surveys and discussing federal permits. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Keystone Pipeline ran at heightened pressure before Kansas oil spill, cause still unknown

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference, in Edmonton, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarifies comment about First Nations

Pop-up banner image