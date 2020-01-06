Accused in fatal shooting at Walmart Red Deer seeks legal aid

Chase Freed charged with 6 counts, including second-degree murder and attempted murder with firearm

The Walmart Supercentre in south Red Deer. (Google Street View)

A man accused in a fatal shooting outside a Walmart store in central Alberta is applying for legal aid and has yet to secure a lawyer.

Chase Freed appeared briefly in Red Deer provincial court on Monday via closed-circuit television from a remand centre.

Freed faces six charges, including second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder with a firearm.

Jim Williams of Red Deer, 69, was killed outside a Walmart on Dec. 20 after purchasing deodorant.

Police believe the suspect also fired at two other people.

Freed’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 18.

RCMP have said Williams was shot during an altercation with a stranger who fled in a stolen vehicle driven by a woman.

The two were arrested about four hours later near Rimbey, following an intense police search.

Crystal Maurice, who faces four counts including being an accessory after the fact to murder, is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press