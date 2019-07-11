Accused in Maskwacis woman’s death has case adjourned

The case of a Maskwacis man accused in the death of pedestrian last year was adjourned so he could retain a lawyer.

Kyle Littlechild, 27, made his first appearance on a second degree murder charge in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on July 9, which was subsequently put over until July 16 in order to see if he can get representation. Duty counsel that day assisted Littlechild with the request.

The accused was again remanded until his next appearance.

Littlechild was arrested just days prior to the one-year anniversary of the July 6, 2018 incident where Delaina Lace Cutarm, 29, died after being struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours on Schoolhouse Road on the Ermineskin Cree Nation.

Members of the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section and a collision reconstructionist assisted with the investigation, which determined Cutarm’s death to be a homicide. That led to the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit to get involved and help the Maskwacis investigation.