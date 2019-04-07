This combination photo shows actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Lori Loughlin outside of federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, where they face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, left, Steven Senne)

Accused test taker in college scandal plans to plead guilty

If convicted Mark Riddell could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

Documents show a Florida prep school administrator accused of taking college admissions tests for students as part of a nationwide scheme in which wealthy parents bribed coaches and others for college entrance will change his plea to guilty.

Court papers filed in federal court in Boston show Mark Riddell plans to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

READ MORE: Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

If he had been convicted, Riddell could have faced up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the agreement, prosecutors are recommending incarceration and a fine at the “low end” of guidelines. Riddell will have to forfeit almost $240,000 that he earned from the scheme.

Others charged in the scandal include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit
Next story
NY police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP respond to possible oil field theft in Eckville

The male suspect was found with a sledgehammer and bear spray in the his car on April 6

Notley and Kenney swap attacks on trust in Alberta election leaders debate

Albertans go to the polls on April 16

WATCH: Sylvan Lake choir students perform at Spring Sing

Choir students from Sylvan Lake school gathered together from Spring Sing on April 3

Calgary judge denies injunction in investigation of UCP leadership race

RCMP are investigating how leadership candidate Jeff Callaway’s campaign in 2017 was funded

Ed Wychopen running for MLA to create an ‘absolute change’

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Scheer promises to release new documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of Alberta wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Alberta city to honour Broncos victim with arena naming and ‘Green Shirt Day’

Councillors in Lethbridge voted unanimously Monday to approve a name change

Red Deer RCMP search for man after downtown assault

Assault occured near Central Middle School

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Most Read