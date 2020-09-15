Active cases down in central zone Tuesday

No active cases in some local municipalities

The total number of COVID-19 cases increased by 124 on Monday, the province confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The number of active cases in the central zone was at 36 – down from the active numbers the day before: 49.

The cases were also down in the City of Red Deer Tuesday at nine, from the previous day’s number: 16.

The Town of Sylvan Lake was at one active Tuesday, Lacombe County at four, Ponoka County at two, the City of Wetaskiwin at three and Mountain View County at nine.

There are zero active cases in some central Alberta municipalities: City of Lacombe, County of Stettler, Wetaskiwin County, Red Deer County, Clearwater County and the Town of Olds.

