Active COVID cases grow to 1,107 in Red Deer

Red Deer gained 56 more COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing the active case total to 1,107 in the city.

This compares to the 1,051 cases reported on Tuesday.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, the number of people who have died due to implications of COVID-19 in Red Deer remains at 84.

But two more deaths were reported in Central zone, bringing the toll to 422 deaths to date.

In Alberta, 6,789 new cases of the virus were reported, raising the active case numbers in the province to 61,229. Of these, 748 people were hospitalized in Alberta, with 82 in intensive care.

In Central zone, there were 3,430 active COVID cases on Wednesday, with 81 people in hospital and seven in intensive care.

Stettler County had 56 active cases, Clearwater County had 94, Mountain View County had 119, Red Deer County had 231, the City of Lacombe had 139, Lacombe County had 95, Olds had 85 and Sylvan Lake had 102.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 489 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 119 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 32.

The City of Camrose had 162, Kneehill County had 44, Camrose County has 17 and Drumheller had 127.

