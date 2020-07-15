There were 82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the province over the past 24 hours. (Image courtesy the CDC)

Active number of COVID cases rises to 61 in central zone

Cases increased by 13 over the past 24 hours

The increase in COVID-19 numbers remained steady in Alberta on Wednesday.

There were 82 new cases in the past 24 hours, and 704 active cases across the province, according to the government’s website.

Tuesday, there were 86 new cases, and over the weekend, the government announced 230 new cases.

In the central zone, there are now 61 active cases, an increase of 13 from Tuesday, and the region has 92 recovered cases in total.

Sixteen people are in hospital and there has been one previously reported death.

According to the government’s geospatial mapping, Red Deer sits at eight active cases, with 37 recoveries.

In each of Red Deer County, Mountain View County, Camrose County, County of Paintearth and Ponoka County, there are three active cases.

The County of Stettler remains the hardest hit in the region, with 11 active and three recovered cases. Lacombe County has five active cases and Flagstaff County has one active case of the virus.

Drumheller also has three active cases.

The Town of Olds has one active case. Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, Olds and Wetaskiwin have no active cases. The County of Wetaskiwin also has no active cases.

The Calgary zone experienced a rise in active cases Wednesday, with 312 active cases. They have had 5,265 recoveries, while 13 people remain in hospital, three in ICU.

In the Edmonton zone, there are 194 active cases and 1,072 recovered ones. Thirty people are in hospital and three are in the ICU.

The province has now completed more than 552,000 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nearly 270,000 Conservatives eligible to vote in leadership contest

Just Posted

Active number of COVID cases rises to 61 in central zone

Cases increased by 13 over the past 24 hours

Many Sylvan Lake churches re-open their doors again

Places of worship were given the go-ahead to reopen in Phase Two of the Province’s relaunch

Hinshaw cautions Albertans to stay diligent after spike in COVID-19 cases

86 new cases Tuesday

Sylvan Lake RCMP overwhelmed by Saturday’s crowded waterfront

“The sheer number of people at the beach is an indication that enforcement is not the solution.”

230 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend

City of Red Deer has nine active cases

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 10.7 per cent in May

Still below pre-pandemic level

Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions

13 million cases confirmed worldwide

Nearly 270,000 Conservatives eligible to vote in leadership contest

Voting underway by mail

Bank of Canada set to make rate announcement, release economic outlook

Governor Tiff Macklem to speak today

WestJet increasing service for August, but still remains far below a year ago

London and Paris flights starting August 20

Oilpatch optimism expected to rise as difficult second-quarter finally ends

Still too many uncertainties for new projects

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

41 per cent say scale back support

‘A miracle:’ 20 years after deadly tornado Alberta family thankful for survival

Twister struck Pine Lake on July 14, 2000

Most Read