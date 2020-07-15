Active number of COVID cases rises to 61 in central zone

Cases increased by 13 over the past 24 hours

There were 82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the province over the past 24 hours. (Image courtesy the CDC)

The increase in COVID-19 numbers remained steady in Alberta on Wednesday.

There were 82 new cases in the past 24 hours, and 704 active cases across the province, according to the government’s website.

Tuesday, there were 86 new cases, and over the weekend, the government announced 230 new cases.

In the central zone, there are now 61 active cases, an increase of 13 from Tuesday, and the region has 92 recovered cases in total.

Sixteen people are in hospital and there has been one previously reported death.

According to the government’s geospatial mapping, Red Deer sits at eight active cases, with 37 recoveries.

In each of Red Deer County, Mountain View County, Camrose County, County of Paintearth and Ponoka County, there are three active cases.

The County of Stettler remains the hardest hit in the region, with 11 active and three recovered cases. Lacombe County has five active cases and Flagstaff County has one active case of the virus.

Drumheller also has three active cases.

The Town of Olds has one active case. Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, Olds and Wetaskiwin have no active cases. The County of Wetaskiwin also has no active cases.

The Calgary zone experienced a rise in active cases Wednesday, with 312 active cases. They have had 5,265 recoveries, while 13 people remain in hospital, three in ICU.

In the Edmonton zone, there are 194 active cases and 1,072 recovered ones. Thirty people are in hospital and three are in the ICU.

The province has now completed more than 552,000 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.