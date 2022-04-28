Additional census data releases for Sylvan Lake

Results show five residents over the age of 100

The Town of Sylvan Lake has seen a growth rate of eight per cent over the past five years as indicated in the 2021 federal census.

Following the release of initial census data in early February, Statistic Canada recently shared further information about the town’s demographic and household size.

Findings show the town demographics comprise of 21.4 per cent of individuals from ages zero to 14, 67.3 per cent of people from ages 15 to 64, 11.3 per cent between ages 65 to 85, and 0.7 per cent over 85 years of age. Five residents are over 100 years old.

The average household size in Sylvan Lake is 2.5 people, with 1,635 one-person households, 2,240 two-person households, 1,075 three-person households, 975 four-person households and 530 households with five people or more.

Censussylvanlake