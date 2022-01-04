Adjustments proposed for water and sewage prices

Sylvan Lake’s water and sewage bill is projected to increase this year. The town is making adjustments to the current rates and is inviting Lakers to provide amendments to council on or before Jan. 10. The last adjustment was made in 2018.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake Environmental Services Department is committed to efficiently managing these costs while upholding the town’s commitment to a sustainable future,” shared the Town of Sylvan Lake’s Public Works department.

The Bylaw 1848/2021 amendment will increase rates for the water service monthly fixed charge and consumption rate, along with the sewage service monthly fixed charge and the collection rate, shared the town website.

Town officials presented rate evaluations of the 2022 budget during the Dec. 13 council meeting. The officials suggest the price increase aims to compensate costs to fund daily operations and capital improvements such as water and sanitary main replacements. It would also assist with maintaining and repairing water, wastewater, and stormwater systems.

For all properties of up to 12 rooms, water services are at a monthly fixed rate of $37.91 with a consumption rate of $0.80 per cubic meter. Sewage services are at a monthly fixed charge of $24.33 with a consumption rate of $2.50 per cubic meter.

The proposed adjustments would mean an increase in monthly fixed charges by $0.76, with a new total of $38.67 per unit. Consumption rates would increase by $0.05 for a total of $0.85 per cubic meter. The price increase would add $7.25 to a monthly utility bill per household based on usage of 20 cubic meters, or 20,000 litres.

The increased rate is estimated to generate around $421,200 per year in water and wastewater revenue for the town.

The price increase is a result of rising material and product costs due to inflation and the requirement to repair and replace aging infrastructure. The new prices would also cover year-over-year increases in Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission (SLRWWC) rates for the transmission of the town’s sewage to the Red Deer wastewater treatment facility, and the increase in sewage treatment rate at Red Deer Wastewater Treatment Facility, the town shared.

“The cost of sending our garbage to the landfill has also increased. We have an adjustment of $0.75 a month or $9 a year to reflect the increased tippage cost to dispose of solid waste,” the town shared.

Individuals can share input with council by attending the Jan. 10 meeting at Council Chambers, Municipal Government Building, at 6 p.m. A written response can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/32GiiAM, by 4 p.m. on Jan. 6.

