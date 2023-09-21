Municipal Affairs has appointed an official administrator for the village of Halkirk. Village of Halkirk at sunset, May 25, 2022. (Kevin Sabo/Stettler Independent)

Municipal Affairs has appointed an official administrator for the village of Halkirk. Village of Halkirk at sunset, May 25, 2022. (Kevin Sabo/Stettler Independent)

Administrator appointed, Halkirk to hold first meeting since council resignation

Date of by-election still pending

Alberta’s minister of Municipal Affairs has appointed an official administrator for the Village of Halkirk.

Ian McCormack, of Strategic Strategic Steps Inc., will act as the community administrator until a by-election can be held and new councillors can be put in place.

The appointment is a necessity following the mass resignation of all the village councillors in August.

SEE ALSO: Council resigns, Halkirk headed to Byelection

McCormack’s appointment is only a temporary measure; according to a statement by Municipal Affairs press secretary Scott Johnston, the appointment will expire Nov. 30.

“As the Official Administrator, Ian McCormack will have all the powers and duties of council and as such, council meetings that were previously set will continue to be held on those dates,” said Johnston.

“Council cannot act other than by resolution or bylaw, even if an Official administrator is acting as council, and therefore formal council meetings need to continue to take place.”

Johnston notes that dates for a by-election have yet to be set, however will be at an upcoming Sept. 27 council meeting.

Chief administrative officer Tamara Slaboda confirmed the upcoming meeting and stated that the agenda for the upcoming meeting should be available on the village’s website a few days beforehand.

Municipal GovernmentNews

Previous story
Canada showcases tragic wildfire season to promote carbon pricing initiative at UN
Next story
Alberta Prairie Steam Tours continues to draw crowds

Just Posted

Event organizer Scott McDermott. (Photo courtesy of Scott McDermott)
Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees great participation

The Rocky Junior Rebels played against the Drumheller Terapins on Sept. 16. (photo courtesy of Natasha Ghostkeeper)
A strong season start for the Rocky Junior Rebels

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake denies request to reverse tax penalty

The Town of Sylvan Lake released a brief statement on Sept. 18, 2023 after councillor Kjeryn Dakin was charged with assault. (File photo by BLACK PRESS news services)
Sylvan Lake town councillor charged with assault

Pop-up banner image