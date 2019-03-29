Adopt-a-Spot litter control coming to Sylvan Lake

Town Council approved the Adopt-A-Spot program, which is similar to Adopt-a-Highway programs

Sylvan Lake has a new litter control program.

Town Council approved the Adopt-a-Spot Litter Control Policy at the March 25 council meeting.

The program will encourage residents to collect litter from areas they have adopted periodically throughout the year.

The report presented to council says residents, schools, businesses, sports teams, churches and community groups will be able to apply to volunteer their time to keep their adopted area neat and tidy.

The group, once approved by the Town, will be expected to collect litter from their adopted spot at least three times each year. The Town recommends the clean-ups occur once in the spring, summer and fall.

The areas up for adoption will be identified by the Town, but John Watson, operations manager, says they will likely include arterial and collector roadway shoulders and ditches, industrial areas, parks, trails, the Sylvan Lake shoreline and rural annexed areas.

The Town will recognize the groups dedicated to keeping pathways litter-free with two signs placed within the designated area, according to Watson.

The sign may include the name of the group, a business logo or brand or an in memorial.

Watson believes the initiative will help to increase civic pride and community involvement.

Watson originally contacted other communities with a similar program in place, to see how it was implemented and the success seen from the program.

Currently, there are multiple litter control initiatives and strategies in Sylvan Lake, including the “pitch-in week” the team-up to clean-up held in the spring and fall each year.

Last year’s pitch-in event saw an estimated 250 bags of garbage collected from around town with the help of residents.

When the program was first brought to Council as information in February, Mayor Sean McIntyre said he believed it would create “community champions.”

He said he hoped it would help residents of Sylvan Lake take pride in their town and encourage everyone to pick up and limit litter found throughout the town.