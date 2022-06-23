Sylvan Lake town council honoured Dr. Wilhelmina Elsabe Nel for her service with the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre During the June 13 regular meeting of council. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Advanced Ambulatory Care physician retires after four years of service

Dr. Wilhelmina Elsabe Nel will continue full time practice at Sylvan Medical Center

Sylvan Lake physician Dr. Wilhelmina Elsabe Nel stepped down from the position of medical director on April 25.

Town council recognized her four years of service at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre (Advanced Ambulatory Care) during the June 13 regular meeting of council.

Nel took up the additional role of medical director for the Ambulatory Care in 2018.

“I’ll continue to contribute to the Sylvan Lake community as best as I can,” said Nel. “We as a community have been working hard to establish the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service.”

She will continue full time practice at the Sylvan Medical Center.

“I’ve always had a passion for Emergency and Family Medicine,”

While working as a locum physician for the Sylvan Medical Center in 2010, Nel fell in love with the community and decided to move to Sylvan Lake from South Africa, where she was also working as a physician. She moved to town with her husband and three children in 2012.

