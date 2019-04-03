Advanced Polls begin next week for provincial election

The writ has been dropped and Alberta officially entered the 2019 Election on March 19.

Now that campaigns are well underway, many are wondering about the where and when of voting in this general election.

April 16 is Election Day for Alberta.

However, many Albertans may head to the polls early due to travel or other arrangements.

Advanced polls run the week prior to Election Day, from April 9-13. Elections Alberta recommends those who are able to vote in the advanced polls, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

In Sylvan Lake the Advanced polls will be held at the NexSource Centre.

New to the 2019 Election, the Alberta Government has introduced “Vote Anywhere.”

During the Advanced Polls only, electors will be able to attend any advanced poll location and still vote in their home riding.

If utilizing the “vote anywhere” technology, a ballot from your riding will be printed on demand and placed in a separate ballot box, according to Elections Alberta.

After the Advanced Polls are closed, the special ballots will be transported to Elections Alberta to be counted using a high speed tabulator.

On Election Day, electors will only be eligible to vote at the polling station assigned to their home residence.

The polls will be open on Election Day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Sylvan Lake, residence will be able to vote at the NexSource Centre.

Those who are unable to vote in the advanced polls or on Election Day because they are: physically incapacitated; away from electoral division; serving as an inmate; an election officer, candidate, official agent or scrutineer or living in a remote area to apply for a Special Ballot.

Special Ballots must be submitted by 8 p.m. on Election Day or they will be marked as invalid.