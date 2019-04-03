Advanced Polls begin next week for provincial election

Advanced polls run the week prior to Election Day, from April 9-13.

The writ has been dropped and Alberta officially entered the 2019 Election on March 19.

Now that campaigns are well underway, many are wondering about the where and when of voting in this general election.

April 16 is Election Day for Alberta.

However, many Albertans may head to the polls early due to travel or other arrangements.

Advanced polls run the week prior to Election Day, from April 9-13. Elections Alberta recommends those who are able to vote in the advanced polls, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

In Sylvan Lake the Advanced polls will be held at the NexSource Centre.

New to the 2019 Election, the Alberta Government has introduced “Vote Anywhere.”

During the Advanced Polls only, electors will be able to attend any advanced poll location and still vote in their home riding.

If utilizing the “vote anywhere” technology, a ballot from your riding will be printed on demand and placed in a separate ballot box, according to Elections Alberta.

After the Advanced Polls are closed, the special ballots will be transported to Elections Alberta to be counted using a high speed tabulator.

On Election Day, electors will only be eligible to vote at the polling station assigned to their home residence.

The polls will be open on Election Day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Sylvan Lake, residence will be able to vote at the NexSource Centre.

Those who are unable to vote in the advanced polls or on Election Day because they are: physically incapacitated; away from electoral division; serving as an inmate; an election officer, candidate, official agent or scrutineer or living in a remote area to apply for a Special Ballot.

Special Ballots must be submitted by 8 p.m. on Election Day or they will be marked as invalid.

Previous story
Two dead after overnight Calgary shooting police say was not random
Next story
Crude-by-rail rises in March but storage high despite Alberta curtailments

Just Posted

Alberta’s UCP brings together worst of former PCs and Wildrose: Notley

Notley’s New Democrats toppled the PCs after 44 years in power by winning in the 2015 election

Advanced Polls begin next week for provincial election

Advanced polls run the week prior to Election Day, from April 9-13.

Alberta workers pay four times what Ontario workers pay to CPP: study

Report suggests one factor is that Alberta has a higher share of the working-age population

100 women needed for Sylvan Lake and area charity group

100 Women Who Care is an international charity organization with chapters in Red Deer and Calgary

Oil storage firm Gibson Energy sells trucking assets, focuses on core business

The Calgary-based company handles about one in four barrels of oil exported from Western Canada

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Two dead after overnight Calgary shooting police say was not random

One man was pronounced dead at the site and the other person died in hospital

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Supporters in Vancouver riding would back Wilson-Raybould as an Independent

It’s alleged the Prime Minister’s Office pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Most Read