Facebook image

Facebook image

Advanced polls for municipal election start Friday

Advanced polls for the Oct. 18 municipal election will be open between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10., at the Municipal Government Building (5012 48th Avenue).

The Town of Sylvan Lake shared in a Facebook post that voters will be required to provide proof of their name and home address. Please visit https://www.alberta.ca/municipal-elections.aspx for Voter Identification Requirements.

“The papers have been submitted and the names are in! A total of 17 Sylvan Lakers are running for the position of Mayor and Council in the upcoming municipal election,” shared the town.

For a full list of candidates and additional information, visit https://www.sylvanlake.ca/elections.

Municipal electionsylvanlake

Previous story
Chamber motivates individuals to shop local
Next story
Alberta reports slight drop in critically ill COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Just Posted

Facebook image
Advanced polls for municipal election start Friday

Graph 2.2 about Sylvan Lake 2021 water levels relative to long-term historic trends since 1960. The red lines show the all-time maximum and minimum daily recorded water levels for Sylvan Lake. The blue dotted lines show the upper and lower quartiles and represent the lake’s normal natural upper and lower water level range. Lake levels are considered normal if water levels fall within or between the upper and lower quartiles. In this case, Sylvan Lake 2021 water levels (green-dotted line) are between the upper and lower quartiles (blue-dotted lines). The grey dotted line is the long-term average daily water level for Sylvan Lake which approximates the current 2021 water levels (green dotted line). Around July 22, Sylvan Lake 2021 water levels (green-dotted line) drops slightly below and following the historic long-term trend (grey-dotted line). (Submitted image)
Residents noticing recent Sylvan Lake water level fluctuations is no matter of concern

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw encouraged Albertans to get vaccinated on Monday. (File photo by The Associated Press)
Red Deer at 904 active cases

Chamber video screenshot
Chamber motivates individuals to shop local