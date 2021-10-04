Advanced polls for municipal election start Friday

Advanced polls for the Oct. 18 municipal election will be open between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10., at the Municipal Government Building (5012 48th Avenue).

The Town of Sylvan Lake shared in a Facebook post that voters will be required to provide proof of their name and home address. Please visit https://www.alberta.ca/municipal-elections.aspx for Voter Identification Requirements.

“The papers have been submitted and the names are in! A total of 17 Sylvan Lakers are running for the position of Mayor and Council in the upcoming municipal election,” shared the town.

For a full list of candidates and additional information, visit https://www.sylvanlake.ca/elections.

