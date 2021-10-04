(Health Canada)

(Health Canada)

Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night blister packs recalled due to labelling error

Nighttime caplets could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert

Two lots of Advil’s Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack are being recalled due to a labelling error.

The problem involves one lot of 18 caplet boxes and one of 36 caplet boxes.

The foil backing on the blister pack is upside down and misaligned — so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime.

There are concerns consumers may get the medications mixed up.

Health Canada says mistakenly taking a nighttime caplet could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert, such as when driving, or who have taken other sedatives, consumed alcohol, or are elderly.

The affected products were distributed in Canada starting last July.

—The Canadian Press

Healthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Chamber motivates individuals to shop local

Just Posted

Chamber video screenshot
Chamber motivates individuals to shop local

Jazmyn Moses (Submitted Photo)
Local resident hopes to spread love and light serving as CEO at Rainbow Connect

Facebook photo
Cheers to Sylvan Lakers who rebuilt the ravaged Pumpkin House

Unveiling of the Indigenous mural named Let Them Play. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News)
Town unveils ‘Let Them Play’ Indigenous mural as a token of reminder and reconciliation