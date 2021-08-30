In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Canadian coalition forces assist during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Canadian coalition forces assist during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Advocates blast Immigration Department’s silence on Afghan requests for help

Canada’s last military flight left Afghanistan on Thursday

Grassroots groups say they don’t know what advice to give hundreds of Afghans now stranded in Kabul after pleading for Canada’s help.

The groups made up of veterans, refugee advocates and others say that is because the majority of those Afghans still have not heard back from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on whether their applications for resettlement have been approved.

As a result, the groups say they do not know whether to tell the Afghans to stay at safe houses in Taliban-occupied Kabul and try to escape on an allied military or civilian flight, or risk fleeing to Pakistan or another neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, told reporters on the election campaign trail that Canada supports a French and British proposal to create a safe zone at the Kabul airport so Afghans can continue to leave the country.

U.S. President Joe Biden has previously said the last American evacuation flight will depart Afghanistan on Tuesday, though the Pentagon refused to confirm the withdrawal date this morning.

Canada’s last military flight left Afghanistan on Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘We need your support,’ pleads female Afghan activist once helped by Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Afghanistan

Previous story
EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions
Next story
VIDEO: Massive fire threatens Lake Tahoe, more ordered to flee

Just Posted

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said data shows that additional doses will offer stronger protection for immunocompromised individuals and older Albertans living in supportive living facilities. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer at 326 active COVID-19 cases: Third vaccine doses available in Alberta on Wednesday

Desiree Oldwoman, seen in an "aged composite" image released by the Alberta RCMP missing persons unit, was 21 when she was last seen on Aug. 27, 2011, at her home on the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary. RCMP are renewing efforts to find Oldwoman or determine what happened to her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Mounted Police, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Missing for a decade: Alberta RCMP renew efforts to find missing woman with autism

Alberta reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day Friday. (Advocate file image)
Red Deer up to 252 active cases of COVID-19

(Facebook photo)
The 103rd Benalto Rodeo kicks off this week