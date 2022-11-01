A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C., on May 1, 2020. A prominent gun-control group is urging MPs to legislatively enshrine a comprehensive ban on guns the government outlawed using regulatory orders more than two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Advocates urge MPs to enshrine definition of guns outlawed by Liberals

A prominent gun-control group is urging MPs to legislatively enshrine a comprehensive ban on firearms the government outlawed using regulatory orders more than two years ago.

The Liberals banned some 1,500 models and variants of firearms, including the AR-15 and Ruger Mini-14, through an order-in-council in May 2020 on the grounds they have no place in hunting or sport shooting.

Appearing at the House of Commons public safety committee today, PolySeSouvient says a comprehensive ban on all such firearms, including some not covered in the 2020 ban, must be built into a bill MPs are studying.

The group says this “evergreen” measure should be accompanied by new regulations that create a pre-authorization process for models coming onto the market.

The process would ensure that only those firearms specifically deemed “non-restricted” or “restricted” and given a Firearm Reference Number by the RCMP would be legal.

As for the banned firearms, a buyback program now being planned would require owners to either sell these to the government or have them rendered inoperable at federal expense.

